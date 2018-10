Here is a list of the number of registered sex offenders living in East Texas Counties. Click on the links below each county to see the names and addresses of the offenders.

ANDERSON: 196

LINK: https://bit.ly/2OeR079

ANGELINA: 293

LINK: https://bit.ly/2Ay41VO

BOWIE: 270

LINK: https://bit.ly/2ObRxad

CAMP: 43

LINK: https://bit.ly/2JpaTb9

CASS: 129

LINK: https://bit.ly/2Q4Quur

CHEROKEE: 155

LINK: https://bit.ly/2Q62xYb

GREGG: 321

LINK: https://bit.ly/2De2Hde

HARRISON: 180

LINK: https://bit.ly/2zcwjU6

HENDERSON: 288

LINK: https://bit.ly/2RpyxXL

HOPKINS: 110

LINK: https://bit.ly/2yElcDI

NACOGDOCHES: 196

LINK: https://bit.ly/2Rl1Af6

PANOLA: 63

LINK: https://bit.ly/2OV3mqg

RUSK: 170

LINK: https://bit.ly/2qfsNUQ

SHELBY: 88

LINK: https://bit.ly/2qfi8JP

SMITH: 568

LINK: https://bit.ly/2SuqXMz

TITUS: 80

LINK: https://bit.ly/2CNL574

UPSHUR: 133

LINK: https://bit.ly/2OUloJr

VAN ZANDT: 177

LINK: https://bit.ly/2RpyX0h

WOOD: 148

LINK: https://bit.ly/2ERLMiq

