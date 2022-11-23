LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving

TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:
RESTAURANTS:
- Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in Longview). Guests are encouraged to pre-order their meals on the restaurant's website.
- Denny's (3126 S Eastman Rd and 3244 W Gentry Parkway in Tyler)
- Waffle House in Longview (3107 Estes Parkway and 318 E Loop 281)
- Golden Corral (114 E Loop 281 in Longview from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 5602 S Broadway Ave in Tyler from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Applebee's (5502 S Broadway Ave in Tyler and 101 W Loop 281 in Longview both open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
- IHOP (115 W SW Loop 323 in Tyler, 209 S SW Loop 323 in Tyler and 203 W Loop 281 in Longview). The Tyler locations will be open 24 hours and the Longview location will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
STORES:
- Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CVS: 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will keep their regular hours. Non-24-hour locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations might have further reduced hours or close for the day, so CVS recommends calling ahead or checking online.
- Dollar General: The chain said locations in most states will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree and Family Dollar: The company that owns both discount chains says most locations are open on Thanksgiving, but will close several hours early.
- Kroger-operated stores: The company said its family of stores will be open, but hours will vary by location. In Longview, the Kroger will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 24-hour locations will be open. Select pharmacies will be open with modified hours; the chain recommends checking first with its online store locator.
- Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods locations open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you know of other area stores and restaurants open on Thanksgiving, let us know by emailing news@cbs19.tv.