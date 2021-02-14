x
LIST: Roadways, areas closed due to icy conditions across East Texas

CBS19 will continue to update this list as closures come in from area officials.
TYLER, Texas — Roadways and areas across East Texas are being shut down due to icy conditions.

CBS19 will continue to update this list as closures come in from area officials:

ANDERSON COUNTY

ANGELINA COUNTY

CHEROKEE COUNTY

GREGG COUNTY

HARRISON COUNTY

HENDERSON COUNTY

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

PANOLA COUNTY

RAINS COUNTY

RUSK COUNTY

SMITH COUNTY

  • I-20 is closed both directions from U.S. 69 to Farm-to-Market Road 14 in Smith County with multiple vehicles stranded, including several 18-wheelers, due to icy conditions. DPS said trucks are not able to make the hilly areas of I-20 between Smith and Van Zandt counties and wants motorists to avoid the area.

RELATED: DPS: Multiple crashes involving 18-wheelers reported on I-20 in Smith County

TITUS COUNTY

UPSHUR COUNTY

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

WOOD COUNTY

