TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for 15 East Texas counties until Sunday at 3 p.m.

According to the NWS, the threat includes a few tornadoes (with the possibility of intense tornadoes), widespread large hail and scattered damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

The counties covered under the watch include:

Anderson County (Also under severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 a.m.)

until 10:45 a.m.) Angelina County

Cherokee County (Also under severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 a.m.)

until 11:15 a.m.) Gregg County

Harrison County

Henderson County (Also under severe thunderstorm warning until 11:30 a.m.)

until 11:30 a.m.) Houston County

Nacogdoches County (Severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled )

Panola County (Also under severe thunderstorm warning until 11:30 a.m.)

Rusk County (Also under severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 a.m.)

until 11:15 a.m.) Sabine County

San Augustine County (Severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled )

Shelby County (Also under severe thunderstorm warning until 11:30 a.m.)

until 11:30 a.m.) Smith County

Trinity County

The watch also includes the East Texas cities of:

Carthage

Center

Hemphill

Henderson

Jacksonville

Longview

Lufkin

Marshall

Nacogdoches

Rusk

San Augustine

Tyler

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM ALERTS

A severe thunderstorm warning for Anderson County, originally set to expire at 10:15 a.m., has been extended until 10:45 a.m.

Marble-sized hail has been recorded in Anderson County. This photo was taken on Anderson County Road 4253.

Jessie Simukonda.

Hail has been recorded in Anderson County. This photo was taken on Anderson County Road 4253.

Jessie Simukonda.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Cherokee County, Rusk County and Shelby County until 11:15 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Harrison County and Panola County until 11:30 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Van Zandt County until 12 pm.

The severe thunderstorm warning for San Augustine and Nacodgoches counties has been canceled.

UNDERSTANDING SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

When severe weather hits, alerts start coming in left and right, and it can get confusing.

So, what is the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service?

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Tornado Warning: Take Action! A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Warnings are issued by your local forecast office. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

For a full list of weather alerts across East Texas, click here.

