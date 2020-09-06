Smith County is preparing to hold the primary run-off election which will decide several local Republican and Democratic party races, including the run-off elections for the Republican nominees for the District Judge of the 114th District Court and the Constable for Precinct 4, as well as the Democratic nominee for the Constable for Precinct 1.

Monday, June 15, is the last day to register to vote for the July 14 primary run-off election.

EARLY VOTING

Early Voting dates and times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 29-July 2; noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 5; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 6-10.

Several safety precautions will be taken at each polling location, such as providing hand sanitizing stations and encouraging social distancing, due to recommendations from the State of Texas and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relating to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

POLLING LOCATIONS FOR EARLY VOTING IN SMITH COUNTY, WHICH RUNS FROM JUNE 29 - JULY 10

The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson, Tyler

The Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196, Tyler

Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St., Lindale

Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St., Whitehouse

ELECTION DAY

Election Day for the Primary Run-Off is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

POLLING LOCATIONS IN SMITH COUNTY

TYLER

Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220

New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 Farm-to-Market Road 724

St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway

Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road

Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Road

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road

The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St.

Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road

Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196

Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 Farm-to-Market Road 14

St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767

Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway

Shiloh Pines Mobile Homes, 2525 Shiloh Road

ARP

Arp First Baptist Church, 304 Front St.

BULLARD

Bullard Fire Department, 215 S. Houston St.

FLINT

Flint Baptist Church, 11131 Farm-to-Market Road 2868

HIDEAWAY

Hideaway Member Service, 101 Hideaway Lane

LINDALE

Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St.

WHITEHOUSE

Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St.

WINONA

Starrville Church Living God, 18396 U.S Highway 271

Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive

For more information, call 903-590-4777 or visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections