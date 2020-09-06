Smith County is preparing to hold the primary run-off election which will decide several local Republican and Democratic party races, including the run-off elections for the Republican nominees for the District Judge of the 114th District Court and the Constable for Precinct 4, as well as the Democratic nominee for the Constable for Precinct 1.
Monday, June 15, is the last day to register to vote for the July 14 primary run-off election.
EARLY VOTING
Early Voting dates and times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 29-July 2; noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 5; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 6-10.
Several safety precautions will be taken at each polling location, such as providing hand sanitizing stations and encouraging social distancing, due to recommendations from the State of Texas and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relating to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
POLLING LOCATIONS FOR EARLY VOTING IN SMITH COUNTY, WHICH RUNS FROM JUNE 29 - JULY 10
- The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson, Tyler
- The Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler
- Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196, Tyler
- Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St., Lindale
- Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St., Whitehouse
ELECTION DAY
Election Day for the Primary Run-Off is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.
POLLING LOCATIONS IN SMITH COUNTY
TYLER
- Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220
- New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 Farm-to-Market Road 724
- St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway
- Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road
- Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Road
- Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road
- The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St.
- Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road
- Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196
- Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 Farm-to-Market Road 14
- St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767
- Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway
- Shiloh Pines Mobile Homes, 2525 Shiloh Road
ARP
- Arp First Baptist Church, 304 Front St.
BULLARD
- Bullard Fire Department, 215 S. Houston St.
FLINT
- Flint Baptist Church, 11131 Farm-to-Market Road 2868
HIDEAWAY
- Hideaway Member Service, 101 Hideaway Lane
LINDALE
- Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St.
WHITEHOUSE
- Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St.
WINONA
- Starrville Church Living God, 18396 U.S Highway 271
- Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive
For more information, call 903-590-4777 or visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections