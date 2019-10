TYLER, Texas — Downtown Tyler will have several street closures this weekend due to the CityFest East Texas festival.

Tuesday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 9 (includes replacing light pole)

Broadway Avenue - Between Elm Street and Ferguson Street

Erwin Street - Between College Avenue and Broadway Avenue

Friday, October 4 through Monday, October 7

College Avenue - Between Ferguson Street and Erwin Street

Friday, October 4 (after 5 p.m.) through Monday, October 7 (7 a.m.)

College Avenue - Between Locust Street and Elm Street

Ferguson Street - Between Bois D Arc Avenue and Spring Avenue

Erwin Street - Between Bois D Arc and Spring Avenue

Broadway Avenue - Between Locust Street and Elm Street

Saturday, October 5 (8 a.m.) through Monday, October 7 (12 a.m.)

Bois D Arc Avenue - Between Locust Street and Erwin Street

Tyler Police Department

The Tyler Police Department provides vehicle security tips:

Remove all valuables from the vehicle before attending event.

Lock your vehicle doors upon exiting your vehicle.

Secure items in trunk of vehicle if need be.

If you are not attending the event, police recommends drivers seek alternate routes.

