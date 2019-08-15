EAST TEXAS, Pa. — The Texas Education Agency released its annual accountability ratings for Texas schools Thursday morning.

The TEA report card comes out the same week many students head back to school. The agency revealed a new rating system for the 2019 school report, using an A-F grades system.

The report shows parents and students how their school and other school districts are rated in Texas.

Most school districts in East Texas were rated well. Tyler Independent School District earned a B scoring 85 and Longview Independent School District earned a B scoring 88.

Bullard Independent School District earned an A scoring 92.

Below is a full list of the 2019 accountability ratings for East Texas schools. To view your school's full TEA accountability rating report click here.

Alba-Golden ISD 87

Alto ISD 78

Arp ISD 86

Big Sandy ISD 89

Broaddus ISD 81

Brownsboro ISD 92

Bullard ISD 92

Carlisle ISD 80

Carthage ISD 86

Cayuga ISD 94

Center ISD 89

Center Heights ISD 89

Central ISD 89

Chapel Hill ISD 85

Chireno ISD 88

Cross Roads ISD 90

Cumberland Academy 76

Cushing ISD 91

Diboll ISD 87

Douglass ISD 87

East Texas Charter Schools 100

Edgewood ISD 91

Elkhart ISD 90

Elysian Fields ISD 87

Etoile ISD 50

Eustace ISD 88

Excelsior ISD 72

Frankston ISD 89

Fruitvale ISD85

Garrison ISD 89

Gary ISD 75

Gilmer ISD 89

Gladewater ISD 83

Grand Saline ISD 87

Hallsville ISD 82

Harleton ISD 91

Harmony ISD 84

Hawkins ISD 89

Hemphill ISD 85

Henderson ISD 91

Hudson ISD 89

Huntington ISD 89

Jacksonville ISD 85

Joaquin ISD 88

Karnack ISD 80

Kilgore ISD 80

Laneville ISD 81

Lapoynor ISD 85

Leveretts Chapel ISD 89

Lindale ISD92

Longview ISD 88

Lufkin ISD 89

Malakoff ISD 91

Marshall ISD 74

Martins Mills ISD 91

Martinsville ISD 84

Mineola ISD 85

Mount Enterprise ISD 84

Murchison ISD 69

Nacogdoches ISD 79

Neches ISD 91

New Diana ISD 89

New Summerfield ISD 81

Ore City ISD 79

Overton ISD 83

Palestine ISD 87

Panola Charter School 86

Pine Tree ISD 86

Pineywoods Community Academy 90

Quitman ISD 89

Rains ISD 82

Ranch Academy Not Rated

Rusk ISD 85

Sabine ISD 90

San Augustine ISD 83

Shelbyville ISD 89

Slocum 91

Springhill ISD 92

Stephen F. Austin State University 96

Tatum ISD 90

Tenaha ISD 84

Timpson ISD 87

Trinidad ISD 87

Troup ISD 94

Tyler ISD 85

Union Grove ISD 92

Union Hill ISD 83

UT Tyler University Academy 92

Van ISD 86

Waskom ISD 87

Wells ISD 90

West Rusk County Consolidated ISD 77

West Sabine ISD 78

Westwood ISD 81

White Oak ISD90

Whitehouse ISD 91

Winnsboro ISD 89

Winona ISD 77

Woden ISD 89

Yantis ISD 85

Zavalla ISD 85

