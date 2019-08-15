EAST TEXAS, Pa. — The Texas Education Agency released its annual accountability ratings for Texas schools Thursday morning.
The TEA report card comes out the same week many students head back to school. The agency revealed a new rating system for the 2019 school report, using an A-F grades system.
The report shows parents and students how their school and other school districts are rated in Texas.
Most school districts in East Texas were rated well. Tyler Independent School District earned a B scoring 85 and Longview Independent School District earned a B scoring 88.
Bullard Independent School District earned an A scoring 92.
Below is a full list of the 2019 accountability ratings for East Texas schools. To view your school's full TEA accountability rating report click here.
- Alba-Golden ISD 87
- Alto ISD 78
- Arp ISD 86
- Big Sandy ISD 89
- Broaddus ISD 81
- Brownsboro ISD 92
- Bullard ISD 92
- Carlisle ISD 80
- Carthage ISD 86
- Cayuga ISD 94
- Center ISD 89
- Center Heights ISD 89
- Central ISD 89
- Chapel Hill ISD 85
- Chireno ISD 88
- Cross Roads ISD 90
- Cumberland Academy 76
- Cushing ISD 91
- Diboll ISD 87
- Douglass ISD 87
- East Texas Charter Schools 100
- Edgewood ISD 91
- Elkhart ISD 90
- Elysian Fields ISD 87
- Etoile ISD 50
- Eustace ISD 88
- Excelsior ISD 72
- Frankston ISD 89
- Fruitvale ISD85
- Garrison ISD 89
- Gary ISD 75
- Gilmer ISD 89
- Gladewater ISD 83
- Grand Saline ISD 87
- Hallsville ISD 82
- Harleton ISD 91
- Harmony ISD 84
- Hawkins ISD 89
- Hemphill ISD 85
- Henderson ISD 91
- Hudson ISD 89
- Huntington ISD 89
- Jacksonville ISD 85
- Joaquin ISD 88
- Karnack ISD 80
- Kilgore ISD 80
- Laneville ISD 81
- Lapoynor ISD 85
- Leveretts Chapel ISD 89
- Lindale ISD92
- Longview ISD 88
- Lufkin ISD 89
- Malakoff ISD 91
- Marshall ISD 74
- Martins Mills ISD 91
- Martinsville ISD 84
- Mineola ISD 85
- Mount Enterprise ISD 84
- Murchison ISD 69
- Nacogdoches ISD 79
- Neches ISD 91
- New Diana ISD 89
- New Summerfield ISD 81
- Ore City ISD 79
- Overton ISD 83
- Palestine ISD 87
- Panola Charter School 86
- Pine Tree ISD 86
- Pineywoods Community Academy 90
- Quitman ISD 89
- Rains ISD 82
- Ranch Academy Not Rated
- Rusk ISD 85
- Sabine ISD 90
- San Augustine ISD 83
- Shelbyville ISD 89
- Slocum 91
- Springhill ISD 92
- Stephen F. Austin State University 96
- Tatum ISD 90
- Tenaha ISD 84
- Timpson ISD 87
- Trinidad ISD 87
- Troup ISD 94
- Tyler ISD 85
- Union Grove ISD 92
- Union Hill ISD 83
- UT Tyler University Academy 92
- Van ISD 86
- Waskom ISD 87
- Wells ISD 90
- West Rusk County Consolidated ISD 77
- West Sabine ISD 78
- Westwood ISD 81
- White Oak ISD90
- Whitehouse ISD 91
- Winnsboro ISD 89
- Winona ISD 77
- Woden ISD 89
- Yantis ISD 85
- Zavalla ISD 85
