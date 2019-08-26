TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will be closing its offices for Labor Day on Monday, September 2.

The following is a list of the offices closing for the holiday:

City Hall: Closed on Monday, Sept. 2

Tyler Transit and Paratransit: Closed on Monday, Sept. 2

Tyler Innovation Pipeline: Closed on Monday, Sept. 2



Municipal Court: Closed on Monday, Sept. 2

Gallery Main Street: Closed on Monday, Sept. 2

Tyler Animal Services: Closed on Monday, Sept. 2



Solid Waste

The Tyler Solid Waste office and the Tyler Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

The collection schedule is as follows:

Holiday GARBAGE Collection

Monday, Sept. 2: NO COLLECTION

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Routes normally collected Monday

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Routes normally collected Tuesday

Thursday, Sept. 5: Regular Collection

Friday, Sept. 6: Regular Collection

Holiday Curbside RECYCLE Collection

Monday, Sept. 2: NO COLLECTION

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Routes normally collected Monday

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Routes normally collected Tuesday

Thursday, Sept. 5: Regular Collection

Friday, Sept. 6: Regular Collection

Yard waste of any kind including brush, tree limbs or bags of leaves will NOT be picked up during the holiday week. Only household garbage will be picked up.

The city says not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.

For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2. Administrative offices will resume operations Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 8 a.m.

Customers should contact their airline or check the airport's website at www.FlyTYR.com for special holiday travel schedules.

American Airlines: (800) 433-7300

Frontier Airlines: (801) 401-9000

Tyler Public Library

The Tyler Public Library will be closed Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2. For more information regarding the Library, call (903) 593-7323.

Tyler Parks and Recreation

The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 2. These facilities include:

Parks administration

Tyler Senior Center

Glass Recreation Center

Goodman Le-Grand Museum

Tyler Rose Garden Center

Tyler Water Utilities

The Water Business Office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 for the holiday. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers and can accept check, money order, credit/debit cards, and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.

The city says anyone making a payment may also use an available dropbox. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 West Locust Street. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road.

Payments will be credited on the next business day. The city says not to drop cash into these boxes.

Payments may also be made online at www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments.

