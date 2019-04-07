TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department dispatchers hear it all, calls about suspicious noises, disturbances, and of course on the Fourth of July.

“That’s our most common call,” Tyler Police Department communications supervisor Amanda Cook said.

With so many calls coming in, Cook says there will be more hands-on-deck in the dispatch department during the holiday.

“We have an 83% increase in phone calls between any other day of the week and July 4th.”

The heavy call log Cook explained includes a lot of non-emergencies.

“I would definitely say for fireworks use the non-emergency number,” Cook said. “That way we leave the 911 lines open for people who have medical emergencies and other police emergencies.”

The Tyler PD non-emergency number is 903-531-1090.

Even though fireworks are not supposed to be set off within Tyler city limits if anything does go wrong call 911. Cook also says it is helpful during an emergency to know where you are because it could take time to locate callers.

The following lists all East Texas police departments non-emergency phone numbers:

Longview - 903-237-1199

- 903-237-1199 Kilgore - 903-983-1559

- 903-983-1559 Lindale - 903-882-3313

- 903-882-3313 Jacksonville - 903-586-2546

- 903-586-2546 Palestine - 903-729-2254

- 903-729-2254 Nacogdoches - 936-559-2607

- 936-559-2607 Lufkin - 936-633-0356

- 936-633-0356 Henderson - 903-657-3581

County Sheriff’s Offices: