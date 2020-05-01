With severe weather season just around the corner, you may be interested in become a National Weather Service certified storm spotter.

Well, you're in luck because CBS19 has put together a list of upcoming classes in the East Texas area:

Friday, January 24 - Atlanta

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Atlanta Fire Department - 606 South Louise St.

Contact: Charlie Woodrum, (318) 631-3669

Thursday, January 30 - Gilmer

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Gilmer Fire Department - 120 Henderson St.

Contact: Davyon Hill, (318) 631-3669

Saturday, February 8 - Longview

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Longview Fire Department Training Center - 4111 American Legion Blvd.

Contact: Mario Valverde, (318) 631-3669

Tuesday, February 11 - Texarkana

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Bi-State Justice Center Traning Room - 100 North State Line Ave.

Contact: Chris Nuttall, (318) 631-3669

Tuesday, February 11 - Hughes Springs

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Hughes Springs Fire Station - 112 South Pine Street

Contact: Jason Hansford, (318) 631-3669

Thursday, March 19 - Tyler

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Shiloh Road Church of Christ - 1801 Shiloh Rd.

Contact: Matt Hemingway, (318) 631-3669

If you can't attend one of our classes in person, official SKYWARN training is available online through the COMET program. COMET is a cooperative program between the National Weather Service and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR).

Anyone who completes this online course, passes the associated quiz with a score of 70% or better, and watches a video provided by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg will become an officially trained SKYWARN spotter.

Click here to proceed to the training.

Click here for the NWS Blacksburg video.

When you have completed the training, passed the test with 70% or better, and watched the video, please alert the Warning Coordination Meteorologist via email.

Also, in your email, in addition to a small note stating you completed the training and video, please include the following: