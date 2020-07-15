LIST: What you should know about the possibility of a second stimulus payment

So, if there is a second stimulus check, what should you know?

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the number of coronavirus cases spike in parts of the country, even forcing some states to re-close certain businesses, many are wondering whether Congress will pass a second round of stimulus checks.

Over the next several weeks, Congress seems poised to pass one more major economic relief bill, with Republican and Democratic leaders indicating more direct stimulus payments for Americans could be involved.

The proposed $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act would authorize another batch of stimulus payments for most households. The bill was already passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

So, if there is a second stimulus check, what should you know?

The U.S. Senate returns Monday, July 20, from a recess that began on Friday, July 3. This is when negotiations are expected to continue pushing toward that second payment.

The last day of the senate's session is August 7. That gives them about three weeks (15 working days) to hammer out the bill before the next recess. The next recess will not be over until after Labor Day.

When asked about a second stimulus check while visiting a hospital in his home state of Kentucky on July 6, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested targeting those making $40,000 a year or less.

Sen.Maj. Leader McConnell has said that any more economic relief packages must have liability protection to help protect hospitals, doctors, nurses, businesses and schools for the next five years.

In addition, a bill could provide continued eviction protections. The original CARES Act provides a temporary moratorium on evictions for most residents of federally subsidized apartments, including those supported by HUD, USDA or Treasury for 120 days after enactment. That means the service would end July 25, 2020.

If Congress can't come to an agreement before August 7, and if the Senate goes on its summer recess as planned, then the period between September 8 and September 25 would be the next shot lawmakers have at passing a coronavirus relief bill.

President Donald Trump approved the CARES Act on March 27 and the first Economic Impact Payments started appearing in people's bank accounts about three weeks later, during the week of April 14. However, because the IRS already did a lot of the set-up work during the first round of payments, there's a chance a second round of stimulus checks could be sent out faster.

