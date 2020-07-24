LIST: Where to get a COVID-19 test in East Texas

CBS19 has compiled a list of local testing options that will be updated as new sites open.

TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 is spreading throughout East Texas and it's important to know where to to get tested.

HEALTHCARE PROVIDER TESTING

Before you make a trip to a local testing site (unless it's free walkup testing), calla healthcare provider and tell them about symptoms and exposure.

Those who may exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus, as well as people who believe they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, need to directly contact their doctor and inform the clinic/hospital that you are about to travel to their facility, before actually traveling to that facility. This is the protocol established by the CDC because it helps to decrease the number of false positive tests and it helps to ensure that the available testing kits for COVID-19 are being utilized in an appropriate and efficient manner.



IF YOU'RE UNINSURED

People with no health insurance who live in Smith County can contact the Center for Healthy Living:

Speak with a Community Health Worker by calling (903) 617 - 6404

Prospective patients may contact NET Health COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Those with no health insurance who live outside of Smith County:

Call 2-1-1, and select Option 6

They will direct you to low-cost or no-cost providers in your area.

This phone number is answered anytime - day or night.

Testing at a medical provider is only available with a doctor’s order:

Doctors and physicians will determine if a patient meets the CDC criteria to actually have a COVID-19 test performed.

If the person does not meet the criteria, then they will not be administered the Coronavirus test.

FREE TESTING SITES

COVID-19 testing will be held on Friday, July 24, in Corrigan.

According to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management, the testing will be conducted at the Debby D. Marshall Activity Center, located at 603 S. Matthews Street. The testing site closes at 5 p.m.

CVS TESTING

CVS Pharmacy is also offering drive-through, self-swab testing at multiple locations in East Texas:

702 East Tyler Street - Athens

801 West Panola Street - Carthage

725 East Main Street - Henderson

1754 West Loop 281 - Longview

601 South Jefferson Avenue - Mount Pleasant

1424 North Street - Nacogdoches

1919 South Loop 256 - Palestine