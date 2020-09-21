x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

LIST: Where to see the best fall landscapes in Texas

If you're looking to take in the best fall foliage the Lone Star State has to offer — we've got you covered!
Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

TYLER, Texas — If you're looking to take in the best fall foliage the Lone Star State has to offer — we've got you covered!

CBS19 has compiled a list of the beautiful fall landscapes that are only a drive away!

RELATED: CBS19'S GUIDE TO FALL: From fun facts to recipes — here's everything you need to know about fall

1. Lost Maples State Natural Area - 37221 FM 187 in Vanderpool 

You may know Lost Maples for its fall color, but it is spectacular year-round. Visit any time to see abundant wild­flowers, steep canyon walls and the scenic Sabinal River. The nature area is just two hours northwest of San Antonio.

Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

2. Garner State Park - 234 RR 1050 in Concan 

Fun traditions and beautiful scenery bring people back to Garner State Park time after time. Besides easy access to the Frio, the park offers many miles of hiking trails and camping options.

Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

3. Angelina National Forest - 111 Walnut Ridge Road in Zavalla  

The Angelina National Forest lies in the upper Gulf Coastal general plain province and the terrain is gently rolling. Longleaf pine is the predominant cover type in the southern portion, while loblolly and shortleaf pine are the dominant types in the rest of the forest.

Credit: United States Department of Agriculture

4. Guadalupe Mountains National Park - 400 Pine Canyon in Salt Flat 

Guadalupe Mountains National Park protects the world's most extensive Permian fossil reef, the four highest peaks in Texas, an environmentally diverse collection of flora and fauna, and the stories of lives shaped through conflict, cooperation and survival. Come experience mountains and canyons, desert and dunes, night skies and spectacular vistas within a place unlike any other within the NPS.

Credit: National Parks Service

5. Caddo Lake State Park - 245 Park Road 2 in Karnack

Bald cypress trees draped with Span­ish moss tower over the maze of bayous, sloughs and ponds of Caddo Lake. Paddle the waterways, stay in a historic cabin or try your luck fishing.

Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

6. Tyler State Park - 789 Park Road 16 in Tyler 

Tyler State Park features a cool, 64-acre spring-fed lake, 100-foot tall trees, and historic structures. Play at the lake, wet a hook, wander through the woods, or relax with your binoculars. You will love this peaceful get-away in Northeast Texas.

Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

7. Daingerfield State Park - 455 Park Road 17 in Daingerfield 

Tall trees reach for the sky in the north­east corner of Texas. Explore life in the forest at Daingerfield State Park as you wander the trails, paddle Little Pine Lake or relax at your campsite.

Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

8. Dinosaur Valley State Park - 1629 Park Road in Glen Rose

Long ago, dinosaurs left footprints in the mud at the edge of an ancient ocean. Today, you can walk in their tracks in the bed of the Paluxy River. This long trip to the past is just a short drive from Fort Worth.

Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

9. Lake Bob Sandlin State Park - 341 State Park Road 2117 in Pittsburg

Two ecoregions meet here on the shore of Lake Bob Sandlin in northeast Texas. The result: massive trees, tall grasses and a fascinating mix of plants and animals. The fishing is pretty good, too!

Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

10. McKinney Falls State Park - 5808 McKinney Falls Parkway in Austin

Listen to Onion Creek flowing over limestone ledges and splashing into pools. Follow trails winding through the Hill Country woods. Explore the remains of an early Texas homestead and a very old rock shelter. All of this lies within Austin’s city limits at McKinney Falls State Park — what are you waiting for?

Credit: Texas Parks & Wildlife Department