LIST: Where to see the best fall landscapes in Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you're looking to take in the best fall foliage the Lone Star State has to offer — we've got you covered!

CBS19 has compiled a list of the beautiful fall landscapes that are only a drive away!

1. Lost Maples State Natural Area - 37221 FM 187 in Vanderpool

You may know Lost Maples for its fall color, but it is spectacular year-round. Visit any time to see abundant wild­flowers, steep canyon walls and the scenic Sabinal River. The nature area is just two hours northwest of San Antonio.

2. Garner State Park - 234 RR 1050 in Concan

Fun traditions and beautiful scenery bring people back to Garner State Park time after time. Besides easy access to the Frio, the park offers many miles of hiking trails and camping options.

3. Angelina National Forest - 111 Walnut Ridge Road in Zavalla

The Angelina National Forest lies in the upper Gulf Coastal general plain province and the terrain is gently rolling. Longleaf pine is the predominant cover type in the southern portion, while loblolly and shortleaf pine are the dominant types in the rest of the forest.

4. Guadalupe Mountains National Park - 400 Pine Canyon in Salt Flat

Guadalupe Mountains National Park protects the world's most extensive Permian fossil reef, the four highest peaks in Texas, an environmentally diverse collection of flora and fauna, and the stories of lives shaped through conflict, cooperation and survival. Come experience mountains and canyons, desert and dunes, night skies and spectacular vistas within a place unlike any other within the NPS.

5. Caddo Lake State Park - 245 Park Road 2 in Karnack

Bald cypress trees draped with Span­ish moss tower over the maze of bayous, sloughs and ponds of Caddo Lake. Paddle the waterways, stay in a historic cabin or try your luck fishing.

6. Tyler State Park - 789 Park Road 16 in Tyler

Tyler State Park features a cool, 64-acre spring-fed lake, 100-foot tall trees, and historic structures. Play at the lake, wet a hook, wander through the woods, or relax with your binoculars. You will love this peaceful get-away in Northeast Texas.

7. Daingerfield State Park - 455 Park Road 17 in Daingerfield

Tall trees reach for the sky in the north­east corner of Texas. Explore life in the forest at Daingerfield State Park as you wander the trails, paddle Little Pine Lake or relax at your campsite.

8. Dinosaur Valley State Park - 1629 Park Road in Glen Rose

Long ago, dinosaurs left footprints in the mud at the edge of an ancient ocean. Today, you can walk in their tracks in the bed of the Paluxy River. This long trip to the past is just a short drive from Fort Worth.

9. Lake Bob Sandlin State Park - 341 State Park Road 2117 in Pittsburg

Two ecoregions meet here on the shore of Lake Bob Sandlin in northeast Texas. The result: massive trees, tall grasses and a fascinating mix of plants and animals. The fishing is pretty good, too!

10. McKinney Falls State Park - 5808 McKinney Falls Parkway in Austin