EDITOR'S NOTE: As of Thursday, March 19, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all gyms in the state to temporarily close. He also restricted restaurants and bars to drive-thru and curbside pick-up only.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several retailers have chosen to close their doors or reduce hours to avoid further spread of the virus.

CBS19 has compiled a list of stores taking action:

Abercrombie & Fitch - Closed until March 28

- Closed until March 28 Apple - Closed until March 27

- Closed until March 27 Bed Bath & Beyond - Closed until April 3

- Closed until April 3 Brookshire's - Store hours have been reduced to 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (including Super 1, FRESH and Spring Market)

- Store hours have been reduced to 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (including Super 1, FRESH and Spring Market) Chanel - All locations closed for two weeks; Online portal remains open

- All locations closed for two weeks; Online portal remains open Dillard's - Store hours have been reduced to 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday and normal hours on Sunday

- Store hours have been reduced to 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday and normal hours on Sunday Fossil - Closed until March 28

- Closed until March 28 GAP - 100 locations temporarily closed; Some U.S. locations have reduced hours

- 100 locations temporarily closed; Some U.S. locations have reduced hours Gaudy Boutique - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open

- All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open Hollister - Closed until March 28

- Closed until March 28 Home Depot - Will close stores at 6 p.m. daily

- Will close stores at 6 p.m. daily IKEA - All locations temporarily closed

- All locations temporarily closed JCPenny - All locations closed until April 2 beginning March 18 at 7 p.m.

- All locations closed until April 2 beginning March 18 at 7 p.m. JetBlue - Alerting customers of schedule changes and enhanced coronavirus safety measures

- Alerting customers of schedule changes and enhanced coronavirus safety measures Kate Spade - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open

- All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open Khol's - All locations will operate from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. until further notice.

- All locations will operate from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. until further notice. Kiepersol - Only open for drive-thru wine and food pickup

- Only open for drive-thru wine and food pickup Kroger - All Midwest and South locations have reduced hours

- All Midwest and South locations have reduced hours LOFT - All locations closed until March 28; Online portal remains open

- All locations closed until March 28; Online portal remains open LeTourneau University Belcher Cente r - Closed until May 9

r - Closed until May 9 Lululemon - U.S. stores closed until March 27

- U.S. stores closed until March 27 Lush Cosmetics - All U.S. and Canada locations closed until March 29

- All U.S. and Canada locations closed until March 29 Macy's - All locations, including Bloomingdale's, will be closed until March 31

- All locations, including Bloomingdale's, will be closed until March 31 Men's Warehouse - All locations closed until March 31

- All locations closed until March 31 Microsoft - All locations closed until further notice

- All locations closed until further notice Neiman Marcus - All locations temporarily closed (including Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call)

- All locations temporarily closed (including Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call) Nike - All locations closed until March 27

- All locations closed until March 27 Nordstrom - All locations closed for two weeks

- All locations closed for two weeks O'Neal Dentistry - Closed temporarily

- Closed temporarily Party City - All locations closed until March 31

- All locations closed until March 31 Patagonia - All locations and online portal closed until further notice

- All locations and online portal closed until further notice Peloton - All retail locations closed until March 29; Bike and treadmill deliveries will continue

- All retail locations closed until March 29; Bike and treadmill deliveries will continue Planet Fitness - All locations closed for two weeks

- All locations closed for two weeks Pottery Barn - All locations closed until April 2; Online portal remains open

- All locations closed until April 2; Online portal remains open Publix - All locations will close at 8 p.m.

- All locations will close at 8 p.m. Puma - All locations closed until March 27; Online portal remains open

- All locations closed until March 27; Online portal remains open Ralph Lauren - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open

- All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open REI - All locations closed until March 27

- All locations closed until March 27 Sephora - All locations closed until April 3; Online portal remains open

- All locations closed until April 3; Online portal remains open Simon Malls - All locations will close at 7 p.m. March 18 until March 29

- All locations will close at 7 p.m. March 18 until March 29 Sixth Floor Museum - Closed temporarily

- Closed temporarily Sprint - Some locations have been closed and others have reduced hours to 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday

- Some locations have been closed and others have reduced hours to 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday Stage - Store hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday

- Store hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday Starbucks - Stores in the Seattle-area have closed; Other locations in the U.S. and Canada will only serve "to-go" customers

- Stores in the Seattle-area have closed; Other locations in the U.S. and Canada will only serve "to-go" customers Sweet Gourmet - Will open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- Will open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. T-Mobile - All indoor mall locations have been closed

- All indoor mall locations have been closed Target - All locations will close at 9 p.m. at the latest to allow for restocking and sanitizing

- All locations will close at 9 p.m. at the latest to allow for restocking and sanitizing Tiffany & Co. - All U.S. and Canada locations closed temporarily

- All U.S. and Canada locations closed temporarily T.J. Maxx - All locations temporarily closed

- All locations temporarily closed Tommy Hilfiger - All locations closed until March 29 (including Calvin Klein, Izod and Van Heusen)

- All locations closed until March 29 (including Calvin Klein, Izod and Van Heusen) Tory Burch - All locations closed util March 29; Online portal remains open

- All locations closed util March 29; Online portal remains open Trader Joe's - Stores have reduced their hours to 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

- Stores have reduced their hours to 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Ulta - All locations closed until March 31

- All locations closed until March 31 Under Armour - All U.S. locations closed until March 28

- All U.S. locations closed until March 28 Urban Outfitters - All locations have been closed until March 28 (including Free People and Anthropologie)

- All locations have been closed until March 28 (including Free People and Anthropologie) Victoria's Secret - All locations closed until March 29 (including Bath & Body Works and PINK)

- All locations closed until March 29 (including Bath & Body Works and PINK) Walmart - Store hours have been reduced to 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

- Store hours have been reduced to 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. West Elm - All locations closed until April 2; Online portal remains open

- All locations closed until April 2; Online portal remains open Williams-Sonoma - U.S. and Canada locations closed until April 2; Online portal will remain open

- U.S. and Canada locations closed until April 2; Online portal will remain open Wisteria - All locations closed until March 31; Online portal remains open

CBS19 will update this article if/when more stores change their procedures.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

