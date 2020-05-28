TEXAS, USA — With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation, millions of Americans have found themselves unemployed.

CBS19 wants to help.

We are compiling a list of East Texas-area businesses that are currently hiring employees:

Altice (Tyler)

Baylor Scott & White (Tyler)

Big Lots (Longview)

Brookshire's

Buffalo Wild Wings (Tyler)

Chipotle (Tyler)

CHRISTUS Health

City of Longview



City of Tyler

CVS (Longview)

CVS (Tyler)

Dollar General (Longview)

Dollar General (Tyler)

Foot Locker (Tyler)

GameStop (Tyler)

Home Depot (Longview)

Home Depot (Tyler)

Home Instead Senior Care (Tyler)

JCPenney (Longview)

Longview Regional Medical Center

Lowes (Tyler)

Olive Garden (Tyler)

Ross (Longview)

Ross (Tyler)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (Tyler)

Sephora at JCP (Tyler)

Smith County

Target (Tyler)

The Hospice of East Texas (Tyler)

Tyler ISD

UT Health East Texas

UT Health Science Center at Tyler

UT Tyler

Walmart (Longview)

Walmart (Tyler)

If you know of a business that is hiring, text us at (903) 600-2600.