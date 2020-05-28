TEXAS, USA — With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation, millions of Americans have found themselves unemployed.
CBS19 wants to help.
We are compiling a list of East Texas-area businesses that are currently hiring employees:
Altice (Tyler)
Big Lots (Longview)
Buffalo Wild Wings (Tyler)
Chipotle (Tyler)
CVS (Longview)
CVS (Tyler)
Dollar General (Longview)
Dollar General (Tyler)
Foot Locker (Tyler)
GameStop (Tyler)
Home Depot (Longview)
Home Depot (Tyler)
Home Instead Senior Care (Tyler)
JCPenney (Longview)
Longview Regional Medical Center
Lowes (Tyler)
Olive Garden (Tyler)
Ross (Longview)
Ross (Tyler)
Scotts Miracle-Gro (Tyler)
Sephora at JCP (Tyler)
Target (Tyler)
The Hospice of East Texas (Tyler)
UT Health Science Center at Tyler
Walmart (Longview)
Walmart (Tyler)
If you know of a business that is hiring, text us at (903) 600-2600.