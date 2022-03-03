Little Texas to headline Great Texas Balloon Race concert

East Texan Cody Wayne will open for Little Texas at 6:30 p.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The entertainment for the Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview has been announced.

Country band Little Texas will headline the show and take the stage at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Longview Convention Complex to celebrate the event's 45th year.

"Band members Porter Howell on lead vocal and lead guitar, and Duane Propes on bass and vocals both grew up right here in Longview," the GTBR said in a Facebook post. "They view their appearance at the Great Texas Balloon Race as a homecoming concert."

East Texan Cody Wayne will open for Little Texas at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday night around 9:30 p.m., The Molly Ringwalds will take the audience back to the 80s with the hits that would get the Brat Pack on their feet. The Social Club will open for The Molly Ringwalds.

The GTBR will take place Friday, June 17 - Sunday, June 19, with all ticketed events taking place at the Longview Convention Complex, located at 1123 Jaycee Dr. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday night for the festival, special shape balloon inflations, live music and balloon glows, weather permitting.