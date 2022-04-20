LIVE BLOG: Tyler man who fatally struck teen with boat denies hitting dock, driving intoxicated to detectives

The teen was swimming at Lakeway Harbor on Lake Palestine when Hampton's bass boat crashed.

The second day of the punishment phase in the trial of a Tyler man who fatally struck a 14-year-old boy in 2019 at Lake Palestine began Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 34, of Tyler, pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter for striking and killing Roberto "Carlos" Bermejo, 14, on June 2, 2019 with a bass boat on Lake Palestine.

On Tuesday, the prosecution asked the jurors to issue a life sentence. Testimony from various witnesses stated that Hampton was driving the boat recklessly and while intoxicated prior to the boat crash.

Hampton asked for a jury trial to determine his punishment in the sentencing phase. He faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

UPDATES:

9 AM:

Teresa Smith, a Smith County Sheriff's Office detective, who investigated the case, has taken the stand to discuss an interview she conducted with Hampton.

Hampton said during an interview that he couldn't drink alcohol in June 2019 because he was on probation out of Dallas. He then changed his story to say he didn't drink until he got home after a day at the lake.

Despite other passengers' statements, Hampton denied that he struck a dock at Lake Palestine with a boat during an interview with law enforcement.

He asked deputies why he was in the interview multiple times. Hampton, who said he is a father of two, repeatedly denied striking the dock, and Smith then brought up how Carlos was killed after Hampton struck the dock with the boat.

"If I hit a dock, I would have known, and I ain't trying to run from nothing," Hampton told detectives. "I'm not going to admit something I didn't do. If I hit a boat dock and a kid, I would have known it. I didn't hit no dock, man."

It then became heated during the interview as Hampton continued to deny hitting the boat dock. Smith said this is an interview tactic when suspects aren't talking or being cooperative.

Hampton denied drinking alcohol on the boat because he wouldn't risk drinking while driving. He claimed that if he hit the dock, the boat would have sank.

The interview ended and about 20 minutes later, Hampton is seen laying the floor and going to sleep.

Hampton was told the child was killed in the wreck because detectives wanted him to tell his side of the story, Smith testified.

Hampton's defense attorney Bobby Mims noted Smith was using the Reid technique (when an investigator tells the suspect an investigation clearly indicates that they did commit the crime in question) by raising her voice.

Mims said that technique has been criticized, but Smith said she would continue to use it. Mims also asked Smith if she was knowledgeable of alcohol amnesia, and she said she was not.

10:30 AM:

Tasha Greenberg, a medical examiner out of Tarrant County, testified about the autopsy she performed on Carlos' body. She described the injuries as "chop wounds" to the child's head, which caused Carlos' death.

She said there was cutting around the brain stem and because of that the main hemispheres of the brain were removed from teen's head. The vast majority's of Carlos' brain was missing. She ruled the death a homicide under the medical definition.

Greenberg testified that Carlos' death would have happened instantly.

10:40 AM:

Carlos' mother Judith Hernandez has come to the witness stand to testify about her son in front of the jury.

She said on June 2, 2019 she and three of her kids were invited to come to Lake Palestine. Carlos was the most excited to go swimming with friends and playing video games afterward.

He had just finished the eighth grade at Moore Middle School in Tyler. He wanted to run an animal shelter when he grew up and loved dogs, chickens, hamsters and all kinds of animals.

Carlos and his two younger sisters along with other kids were at the lake pier that day. Hernandez recalled that she checked to see if the water was safe for her kids. Carlos stayed near the pier with his youngest sister while they were swimming.

Hernandez testified she suddenly looked up to see a boat moving quickly and had no idea that it would come back again. She heard a noise that sounded like a falling tree and she saw a boat heading toward the pier and children.

She began yelling to get Carlos' attention and many "horrible things" happened after that. She ran over to see human blood and flesh, and as she looked further she saw her son's body floating in the water.

"As I was running I felt like I was in a dream. I was just keep thinking I have to wake up. I opened my eyes and people were still screaming," Hernandez said.

Her two daughters came out of the water and she expected Carlos to come, but he didn't. She saw a man holding her son in his arms.

She remembered trying to not look at her son's head or face after the crash. She had to leave him because her daughters needed her in those moments, Hernandez said.

"I tried to be strong (for them)," she said. "My life ended there. The only thing I could have done was get the girls in the car with their change of clothes."

Carlos was playing and watching his youngest sister. He was like a father figure to the toddler.