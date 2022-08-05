'Until we meet again': Wife of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos speaks at his celebration of life

CBS19 will update this article with photos and video from the funeral service.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Hundreds of family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers have gathered at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler Friday morning to honor fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Bustos, 29, was killed in the line of duty overnight July 29 when a suspected drunk driver struck the deputy during a traffic stop. He was on his last day of training with the Smith County Sheriff's Office when the wreck happened.

In an emotional eulogy to her husband, Gloria Bustos said he was a loving father to the young children.

"Most importantly he was a good husband, he was my best friend, my everything. We love you so much and don’t worry I got it from here," she said.

They loved dancing together and their favorite song to dance to was "Stand By Me."

"He was trying to better the world a better place one bad guy at a time. Lorenzo left us too soon and we don't know why. All we can do is trust in God." she said. "I love you honey and until we meet again."

Rev. Pat Alvey is delivering a message and prayer for the funeral attendee, while Ricky Len Williams is serving as the Spanish interpreter.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith is expected to speak at the service next.

The Friendly Baptist praise team is performing three songs for the ceremony.

After the funeral service, there will be a presentation of the flag, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter fly-by, a 21-gun salute and motorcade back to the funeral home.

The procession will begin at the Green Acres Baptist and turn left onto Troup Highway at South Beckham Ave and then right onto South Broadway Ave. The path will then continue to Front Street, where it will move left and travel outside of the city limits, according to the Tyler Police Department announcement.

Procession participants will turn right onto Patton Lane and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 West.

Police said the following streets will be closed during the procession:

Troup Highway from Golden Road to Troup Highway/S. Beckham Ave

Troup Highway to S. Broadway Ave

S. Broadway Ave from Troup Highway to Front Street

Front Street from S. Broadway Ave to Patton Lane

Patton Lane from Front Street to Highway 64 West

Highway 64 West from Patton Lane to Memorial Park Cemetery.

Before coming to Smith County, Bustos worked at the Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

He began his law enforcement career in 2012 at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a corrections officer and was promoted to Sergeant in 2016.

He graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 2011. According to his obituary, Bustos was known as the "class clown who consistently had a bright smile and could make everyone laugh."

He married his high school sweetheart Gloria and they have three children together (ages 8, 5 and 4). Bustos was also a loyal member of Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler.

"He had a passion for helping others and advocated doing the right thing, no matter what. Lorenzo's family will remember him for his bigger than life personality, sense of humor, deep family commitment, and continual love," the obituary reads. "His brothers and sisters in blue will remember his moral standards, high ethics, investigative knowledge, unmatched expertise, and his dedication to serving others."