Jurors begin deliberating on sentence in fatal Lake Palestine boat crash trial

Jeffrey Joe Hampton pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter for striking and killing Roberto "Carlos" Bermejo, 14, on June 2, 2019 with a bass boat.

TYLER, Texas — Jurors have began deliberations to determine the sentence for a Tyler man who fatally struck a 14-year-old boy in 2019 at Lake Palestine.

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33, of Tyler, pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter for striking and killing Roberto "Carlos" Bermejo, 14, on June 2, 2019 with a bass boat on Lake Palestine.

Hampton asked for a jury trial to determine his punishment in the sentencing phase. He faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

The prosecution and defense delivered closing statements after they rested and closed their cases Wednesday afternoon.

In Wednesday's testimony, jurors heard from Carlos' mother and sister as well as Hampton who took the witness stand for himself.

On Tuesday, the prosecution asked the jurors to issue a life sentence. Testimony from various witnesses stated that Hampton was driving the boat recklessly and while intoxicated prior to the boat crash.

9:52 AM:

The jury has been sent to deliberate after hearing closing arguments from the defense and prosecution.

9:42 AM:

Smith County Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman said Hampton's sentence will be life in prison with the possibility of parole. Hampton stole Carlos' opportunity at life.

Hampton has had every opportunity for rehabilitation, including three previous convictions, probations and prison time.

"He didn't want it, and a 14-year-old boy paid the price," Coltman said. "We're not asking for revenge. Revenge is what happens in the street. We're not asking for revenge, we're asking for justice. The punishment fits the crime - it has to."

Carlos wasn't just a son to his mother. He was her right hand, creating budgets and helping in whatever he could, Coltman said. He was his sister's other half, favorite dance partner and secret holder.

Hampton also stole Carlos from the world.

"What he could have done for the world was limitless - be a vet, buy a house for his mom. We are all poor for the defendants' actions on June 2, 2019," he said.

Because of Carlos' sacrifice in holding onto his youngest sister when the boat crashed, she is alive today, Coltman said.

"The sentence has got to honor that. We're not asking you to rehabilitate the defendant. We are asking you to punish the defendant," he said.

9:25 AM:

Hampton's attorney Bobby Mims said the world is filled of chaos and there was chaos on the lake that day.

He said the jurors have been drafted to serve their community. The 12 jurors reflect what the community thinks the verdict should be, Mims said.

Mims said he didn't want this case originally because it involved the loss of a 14-year-old-boy. He encouraged the jurors to have forgiveness and mercy, saying that Jesus and God forgives but the state of Texas never forgets.

He said the state of Texas cannot be satisfied with having mercy or forgiveness.

"You don't somebody that never intends to commit a crime a life sentence," Mims said. "It's not right. It's not a just sentence."

A life sentence is a "savage" sentence, Mims said. Hampton can do nothing to return Carlos to his family and friends.

Mims said a life sentence would not bring Carlos' family closure.

Seeing the police interview in which Hampton denied hitting the dock was one of the reasons why Mims said he didn't want to represent Hampton in court.

The best thing to happen to Hampton was meeting his now ex-wife and the child they had together, Mims told jurors.

He thanked the jurors for their service and hearing the evidence in this case.

9:10 AM

Hampton's attorney Mishae Boren said Hampton and his defense team haven't tried to run from what happened in the boat crash that caused Carlos' death.

Boren noted boat passengers Jessica Chapman and Austin Hutchison's testimonies were different and that the trauma of the wreck could have affected their recollections.

She noted that Hutchison recalled telling Hampton that someone might have been injured in the crash, while Hampton did not remember that happening.

Boren said during a police interview in 2019, Hampton just couldn't believe that he hit and killed a 14-year-old boy when he struck the pier.

Witnesses on the boat and Hampton's family said Hampton would never hurt anyone intentionally. That's not an excuse for bad behavior, but it is context, Boren said.

She asked the jury to serve justice through their verdict.

"We're not asking you for a certain number. You have a job. We don't want that job. We're placing him in your hands," Boren said. "There's nothing we can do to bring that precious boy back, and we're deeply sorry for that."

8:45 AM:

In closing statements, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Anderson tells the jury she wishes that they got to know Carlos for the future accomplishments he had planned, such as becoming a vet.

Anderson then gave the jury details on how finding the boat as a deadly weapon. If they find that the boat was a deadly weapon, Hampton would become eligible for parole at the half point of the sentence he receives.

If the boat is found to be not a deadly weapon, he would become eligible for parole at a quarter of his prison sentence.

Anderson said that only was Hampton's boat capable of killing nine people.

The boat and the reckless manner it was moving could have caused death and it did, she added.

She asked that the jury find the boat to be a deadly weapon and after that, Anderson urged the jurors to issue a life sentence.

"This was a crime," Anderson said. "He committed a crime in an extremely reckless manner."

Hampton operated the boat recklessly all day long on June 2, 2019. By his own omission, he was highly intoxicated despite being on probation. Hampton made a series of intentional decisions before that crash, Anderson told the jury.

"He destroyed that dock and he destroyed Carlitos' life. And he never left off of the throttle," Anderson said. "He has a lot of excuses for that day."

Anderson reviewed Hampton's previous convictions and his explanations, saying he made excuses for what happened in several incidents, such as aggravated assault, robbery and the fatal Lake Palestine crash.