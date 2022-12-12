LIVE BLOG: Sentencing of convicted Smith County constable continues

Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was found guilty last week on property theft by a public servant.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Sentencing has continued Monday morning for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris who was found guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice.

Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant charges for theft accusations while issuing an eviction notice along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.

At the start of the trial, Traylor-Harris pleaded not guilty to the charge of property theft by a public servant in the 241st District Court Tuesday morning. Jurors found him guilty after more than four hours of deliberations.

The oppression charge has been tried at this time.

According to arrest documents, Banks' body camera footage, which was turned on accidentally, shows Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing objects from a Tyler residence in late January last year during the eviction.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.

Prosecutors have asked for the maximum sentence of two years in a state jail facility.

MONDAY UPDATES:

9:12 a.m.: Mom is on the witness stand and Curtis-Traylor’s lawyer is asking for minimum sentence of six months in state jail and parole that the jury sees fit.

9:38 a.m.: Traylor-Harris waived his 5th amendment right and took to the witness stand. He apologized to the foster family and the citizens of Smith County in opening statements.

“I wasn’t ready for that role. And it cost me," said Traylor-Harris. "I want to apologize to the citizens of Pct. 1 and Smith County."

10:05 a.m.: Traylor-Harris and his lawyer have been presenting evidence for the past 30 minutes of the work he has done while serving as deputy; talking about the programs he created and community service/outreach.

10:07 a.m.: Traylor-Harris says he wants to get his teaching certificate and work as a logistics driver at Amazon while getting his certification.