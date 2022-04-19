LIVE BLOG: Sentencing of Tyler man who fatally struck teen with boat begins

Hampton asked for a jury trial to determine his punishment in the sentencing phase.

TYLER, Texas — Multiple witnesses of a 2019 Lake Palestine boat crash that killed a 14-year-old Tyler boy testified Tuesday that the boat was moving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

The punishment phase in the trial of Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 34, of Tyler, began Tuesday in connection with the death of Roberto "Carlos" Bermejo, 14, on June 2, 2019.

Hampton pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter for striking and killing Bermejo with a boat on Lake Palestine. The teen was swimming at Lakeway Harbor on Lake Palestine when Hampton's bass boat crashed.

Smith County Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman said on June 2, 2019, Judith Hernandez took her three youngest kids, including Carlos and his two younger sisters, to go swimming at the lake, which was a decision she would regret for the rest of her life.

"They had no idea what was coming for him until it was too late," he said.

Hampton and his passengers were heading toward a boat ramp to go home and on the way there was seven to 10 kids at a pier. The evidence will show that Hampton was intoxicated, Coltman said.

The boat drove straight through that pier with a crowd of kids in the water, Coltman told jurors.

Coltman said game wardens reconstructed the crash and the propeller of the boat hit Carlos in the head while Carlos shielded his younger sister from the boat.

"Because he was a protector, big brother, he was the only one who lost his life," Coltman said.

Coltman asked the jury to give Hampton a life sentence.

Hampton's attorney Mishae Boren said since the crash nearly three years ago, Hampton has carried a great amount of guilt.

Texas Game Warden Zach Temple testified the driver of the boat in the crash, who was later identified as Hampton, left the scene. Temple called the scene of the pier after the wreck "heartbreaking" and "gruesome."

By the sound of the boat, it was traveling at a high rate of speed near the pier. Hampton's actions were at least reckless in his operation of the boat, and the boat was capable of causing serious bodily injury or death, Temple said.

Temple said the information he gathered is based on what witnesses of the crash told him.

Amber Mettlen, who witnessed the boat coming toward the pier, said she was at Lake Palestine with her kids, her cousin Hunter Mettlen and his friend Daniel. She heard panicked screaming and yelling, "move, get out of the way," from inside the boat.

She ran to the shore to keep her kids away from the crash, and she returned to see everyone gathered around Carlos in shock and removing him from the water.

The boat that struck Carlos left immediately after the collision. It appeared to be going at full speed, Amber Mettlen said.

"It could been us, it could have been all of us, and it's hard," Amber Mettlen testified regarding the crash.

Hunter Mettlen testified he and his cousin had been at the pier nearly all day on June 2, 2019 before he saw the boat looping around near the pier. He testified he saw the boat coming but he couldn't even get to his feet before the boat struck the dock.

He told the jury Carlos and his family were relaxing around the pier just before the crash. After the wreck, Hunter Mettlen said he pulled out Carlos' younger sister out of the water and then removed Carlos' body as well.

Hunter Mettlen testified no one has any business going at such a high speed near the pier with kids in the water.

The way the boat driven showed reckless action by the driver, Hunter Mettlen said.

Mettlen's friend Daniel said he heard water slapping and saw a boat coming toward the pier. He grabbed the Mettlens and then the boat smashed through the pier and leave the scene.

"For me, it is just completely out of my mind. There's no way I could have left him (Carlos) there," Daniel said.

He saw that Carlos and his siblings were been hit by the boat and he and Hunter Mettlen helped in taking the kids out of the water.

Daniel said they found Carlos' young sister uninjured under the water covered in her brother's blood. Hunter Mettlen and Daniel then took Carlos' body out of the water.

Jurors were also shown photos of the pier smashed as well as a photo of Daniel holding Carlos.

"(The boat) went directly through and into Carlos' head and ended his life," Daniel said.

A Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy who responded to the boating crash at Lakeway Harbor testified the witnesses were distraught when he arrived.

The deputy said he had to hold Carlos' mother back as she was emotional at the scene of the crash. The deputy testified that he located Hampton at a house in one of the rooms that had a strong smell of alcohol.

Hampton was asleep when deputies found him and he was taken into custody without any conflict, the deputy testified.

11:30 AM: