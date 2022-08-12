LIVE BLOG: Sentencing for Smith County constable convicted of theft begins

Curtis Traylor-Harris could face up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

TYLER, Texas — Sentencing began Friday for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris who was found guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice.

Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant charges for theft accusations while issuing an eviction notice along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.

At the start of the trial, Traylor-Harris pleaded not guilty to the charge of property theft by a public servant in the 241st District Court Tuesday morning. Jurors found him guilty after more than four hours of deliberations.

The oppression charge has not been tried at this time.

According to arrest documents, Banks' body camera footage, which was turned on accidentally, shows Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing objects from a Tyler residence in late January last year during the eviction.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.

FRIDAY UPDATES:

9:44 a.m.: The defense says one main witness cannot be in court until Monday and wanted to move their part until Monday. After the state goes then they will have a hearing on whether it will be allowed.

9:49 a.m.: State asks for a max sentence of two years

9:50 a.m.: The defense delays their opening argument until they present their case.