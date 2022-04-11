LIVE BLOG: Severe weather expected Friday evening in East Texas

Follow along throughout the day for updates as storms make their way through East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 wants to make sure you're prepared for the severe weather threat looming over the area for Friday evening. That's why we've put together a live blog that will continuously updated throughout the day with the latest information provided by the CBS19 Weather Team.

All of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather. This means numerous strong or severe storms are possible. We're mainly concerned about damaging gusts of wind and a few tornadoes. If all of our ingredients come together, one of these tornadoes may be strong. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather updates and warnings before going to bed tonight.

According to the CBS19 Weather Team, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with the occasional shower or sprinkle passing through during the first half of Friday.

However, around 4 p.m., we could start to see some strong storms developing to the west.

By about 5 p.m., these storms will begin arriving into East Texas. By 7:30 p.m., they'll move through Tyler, eventually making their way into Deep East Texas later in the night. By 1 a.m. Saturday, showers and storms will clear out and that'll leave us dry for the remainder of the overnight hours.

