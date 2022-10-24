LIVE BLOG: Severe weather expected to move through East Texas Monday night

Follow us through the night for updates as thunderstorms pass through East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Strong thunderstorms with gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail possible are expected to move through the East Texas Monday night.

CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony said the rain is expected to pick up around 9 or 10 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours. Chances are expected to dwindle down around 3 a.m.

A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled at this time. Most of the East Texas area, especially Deep East Texas, is under an elevated risk of severe weather, Anthony said.

Slight scattered flash flooding is also likely for the region.

After the storms come through the area Tuesday, average low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-50s moving forward this week.

Tune into CBS19 or online at CBS19+ for the latest updates from our weather team.