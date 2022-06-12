LIVE BLOG: Prosecution rests its case in trial of suspended Smith County constable; defense to present evidence

Traylor-Harris pleaded not guilty to the charge of property theft by a public servant in the 241st District Court Tuesday morning.

TYLER, Texas — After hearing testimony from a Texas Ranger Wednesday morning, the prosecution rested its case in the trial of suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of theft.

Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant for the alleged January 2021 theft while serving an eviction notice along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.

On Wednesday, Texas Ranger Chris Baggett, who investigated the alleged theft, testified about his investigation and Banks' body camera footage of the Jan. 26, 2021 eviction.

Baggett points out Traylor-Harris in the body camera video wearing his uniform and badge. He said Traylor-Harris appears to be giving Banks a watch from his hand.

Traylor-Harris appears to say "take that (expletive)" to Banks when referring to a watch box, Baggett testified.

Baggett said Holman can be heard saying, "where the cash at" and Banks says, "oh, he got that." Baggett testified he believes the "he" she was referring to was Traylor-Harris.

The Texas Ranger said he believes Traylor-Harris was in on the alleged theft.

Traylor-Harris appeared to take out "a wad of money" from his shirt pocket in the video. Baggett said none of the items, except one wallet, were returned soon after the eviction.

In the video, the constables can be seen finding drugs in the residence. Baggett testified the finding of those substances could make the family an "easy target" for theft.

Baggett said after interviewing those involved and investigating, he said he had enough information to obtain arrest warrants. Banks returned some items after her arrest in November 2021, Baggett testified.

In an interview, Traylor-Harris denied stealing the items from the house, but months later, Banks gave a statement saying she and others did steal from the home, Baggett said.

Baggett testified Banks can be seen putting makeup, glasses and other items inside her shirt, and he did not see Traylor-Harris taking items like those.

Baggett said Banks didn't tell him in interviews that her job would be in jeopardy if she didn't take the stuff. He said Banks wasn't forthcoming in her early interviews but became more open slowly.

He said there never was a full return of all the items. Banks didn't say she was forced to participate in theft, Baggett testified.

Following Baggett’s testimony, the state rested its case. After a lunch break until 1:30 p.m. for the jury, the defense team will present its evidence.

BACKGROUND:

An arrest affidavit details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing several items from a Tyler residence in late January last year while the resident, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.

Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended from the constable position this July after a citizen filed a lawsuit seeking to remove him. If convicted, he'll be permanently suspended.

While on the witness stand Tuesday, Banks claimed Traylor-Harris told her to “take what you want” and said she was forced to do steal the items at the home.

Brittany Poster, the woman who Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman are accused of stealing from during an eviction, and the prosecution went over the items and each ones' worth that were allegedly stolen from her home.

Poster testified that she found that over $3,000 in cash was missing from rooms in the residence. She also noticed a MacBook laptop and Apple watch were missing after she moved out.

Shortly after the eviction, she made a report to the Tyler Police Department regarding the stolen items.