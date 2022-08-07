LIVE BLOG: Trial of suspended Smith County constable accused of theft, oppression starts

Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft in November 2021 for the alleged theft along with two of his deputies.

TYLER, Texas — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday in the trial of suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing from a Tyler resident while serving an eviction notice.

Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft in November 2021 for the alleged theft along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.

An arrest affidavit details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing several items from a Tyler residence in late January last year while the resident, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.

Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July this year as Pct. 1 constable after a citizen filed a lawsuit to remove him from office. If convicted, that suspension will become permanent.

In December 2021, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement suspended all three of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman's peace officer licenses.