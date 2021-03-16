'Live Gilmer' aims to promote city, businesses

"Live Gilmer is just trying to provide a better quality of life for the people here," Hadden Starnes said.

GILMER, Texas — The downtown area of Gilmer is a mix of many different businesses, from coffee shops to ice cream to florists, each business has its own unique flare.

Founders of "Live Gilmer," Pat Conlan and Hadden Starnes, want people to see how their city is growing.

"We've seen quite a few new businesses come in," Conlan said.

Live Gilmer is a non-profit aiming to show off what their city and county have to offer. It started in the summer of 2020, the same time small businesses were being hit hard by the pandemic.

Starnes says momentum had been growing from the influx of new businesses and they didn't want that newfound energy to go away.

"We're just trying to organize all the businesses under one flag where everybody can kind of unite," Starnes said.

So far, they've had several businesses join in, set up speakers downtown, are constructing a mural, and have created a website for those part of Live Gilmer to post upcoming events.

"It gives them the ability to do that and keep those things updated themselves," Conlan said. "Post jobs, has an online calendar and then hopefully with the future idea in mind of using that to market outside just East Texas."

"If you really want to make a change, start right here at home," Starnes said.