TYLER, Texas — East Texas has always celebrated its vibrant music heritage. There are big stars from the Piney Woods that most East Texans know.

However, what truly makes up the fabric of the East Texas music scenes are the local bands playing bars and local festivals. With those venues still closed, bands are sharing in the struggle of COVID-19.

"My husband and I are both in the band and playing music live is like a big part of our income," Bullard native Lauren Alexander said. "My husband has like, a real job. [He] prepares guitars. So I feel so lucky. But I know there are so many people that like don't have that."

While live shows are canceled, shows must still go on. Like many musicians, Alexander has held virtual concerts on social media, allowing her to spread some joy.

"I think that more people have listened because they have more time. I mean, I've even had people yell me like, you know, 'I've never checked out your music before, but I did. And I actually really, really loved it,'" Alexander explained.

However, there seems to be light at the end of tunnel with outdoor concerts as a possibility.

"We actually moved music to outside," said Hallie Williams, the bar manager at Texas Music City. "So we were able to accommodate a lot of people that were the one to listen to music. And so we were able to actually have live music soon after we opened and it was a huge hit."

After a long wait, Williams says they are ready to bring live music back to East Texas.

"So far, since we've been open and doing live music," Williams said, "I think they're ready to come back and be seen, be heard and be paid. So we're there to provide it for him."

Other restaurants like Mario's and Rick's on the Square have also brought back live music.

As for Lauren Alexander, she focused on finishing a new single, which is available online.