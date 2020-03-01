NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A wanted fugitive by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office will be featured in "Live PD" on A&E.

In efforts to help capture this fugitive from justice, his information will be airing this weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, Jose Uriel Rendon, 52, is wanted by the NCSO for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Rendon was a pastor in Nacogdoches County and used his position in the church to take advantage and sexually assault a child. Authorities say it is believed that during the years 2004 and 2005, he sexually abused the child numerous times.

Rendon has been on the run since 2018. He is known to have family in Tyler, Dallas area and Mexico City.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip, called in or sent in, that leads to his arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you may call CRIME STOPPERS at 936-560-INFO (4636) or send a secure tip on their website.