Live updates: 800,000 acres burned, 500,000 under evacuation orders in historic Oregon wildfires
As of Friday, 38 active wildfires had burned more than 800,000 acres throughout the state.
Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Portland metro area and surrounding areas.
Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to major wildfires, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to assist local firefighters.
Emergency personnel in Oregon say an estimated 500,000 people statewide are under evacuation orders because of wildfires and they expect that number to grow. As of 5:15 a.m. Thursday, 38 active wildfires had burned more than 800,000 acres throughout the state, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard
There have been at least three deaths due to fires burning in the state.
- A 12-year-old boy was killed by a fast-moving fire in Lyons. His grandmother is still missing.
- In Ashland, where the Almeda Fire started, a criminal investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a BMX bike park. Officials said they don't know if the fire was intentionally set or not.
- The Slater Fire, which started near Happy Camp in California, has spread into Oregon. One man died in that fire, according to KOBI in Medford.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Fires burning in Oregon and Washington
Here's the latest information:
Chapter one: Clackamas County
County officials have declared a state of emergency as several active wildfires in the county, including the Riverside Fire, have led to evacuations. All of the county is under some level of evacuation.
At 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners enacted a curfew in all areas of Clackamas County. From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., no people other than those working in life and property saving activities (or civilian employees at night-shift jobs) may be out on the streets and public places. The curfew does not apply to first responders and community members working to relocate during the wildfire evacuations.
Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said the fires are a "huge concern for life safety."
On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that all of Molalla was under a Level 3 alert as evacuations had been expanded. Oregon City, Canby and Sandy were upgraded to Level 2.
Authorities encouraged people in Sandy and the surrounding area to evacuate if possible despite being in a Level 2 order in order to help reduce traffic in the event the city moves to Level 3.
On Thursday afternoon, many firefighters disengaged from the Riverside Fire, in the Mt. Hood National Forest, for two hours due to dangerous fire activity. Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters had "re-engaged" with the mega-fire. The fire was continuing to grow and moved an additional four miles down the Clackamas River corridor towards the communities of Estacada and Springwater. By Thursday morning, it had grown to 120,000 acres.
Fire officials at both the county and state level said Thursday that they expect the Riverside Fire to merge with the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County, which was reported at 182,000 acres Thursday.
Late Thursday night, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it had authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Riverside Fire.
Interactive map: Evacuation orders in Clackamas County
County officials on Wednesday afternoon updated the list of evacuation check-in sites and provided a link that shows which sites are open, which are closed and which are full.
Chapter two: Marion County
Two large fires, the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires, had burned more than 322,000 acres as of Friday morning.
Both fires prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for residents in the area. Evacuation shelters were established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, the Polk County Fairgrounds and Volcanoes Stadium. Impacted residents can call 503-391-7294 for more information.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Evacuation orders in Marion County
The Lionshead Fire, located between Detroit and Warm Springs, had burned more than 136,000 acres and the Beachie Creek Fire, located in the Santiam Canyon west of Detroit, had burned more than 186,000 acres as of Friday morning, according to InciWeb.
Fire officials at both the county and state level said Thursday that they expect the Beachie Creek Fire to merge with the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, which was reported at more than 130,000 acres as of Friday morning, according to InciWeb.
Chapter three: Washington County
Two major fires are burning in the county, the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire north of Newberg and the Powerline Fire near Hagg Lake.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) said Thursday night that the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire was an estimated 50% contained. They believe based on aerial footage and GIS analysis that the fire is 175 acres. Firefighters have been able to protect all homes, but three barns have burned.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue (FGF&R) said crews made great progress enforcing the containment lines and extinguishing hotspots in the interior on Thursday. Low temperatures helped crews with mopping up hotspots.
Some residents who were evacuated were allowed to return home, TVF&R said. As of Thursday night, Level 3 evacuations were still in place for SW Lee Road, SW Dundee Road, SW Herring Road and SW Cascara Drive. Areas of the Cherry Grove Community and SW Patton Valley Road were now downgraded to Level 2.
Interactive map: Evacuation orders for Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire
The staging area for evacuated residents of the Chehalem Mountain Fire has been moved to Mountainside High School, located at 12500 SW 175th Avenue in Beaverton.
On Friday morning, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said all Level 3 evacuation areas for the Powerline Fire, which includes homes on Dundee Road, Herring Road, Lee Road and Cascara Drive, were downgraded to Level 2 and residents started returning to their homes after 9 a.m. All Level 2 areas, such as the Cherry Grove community and Patton Valley Road, were downgraded to Level 1.
As of Friday morning, the fire was estimated at 175 acres and 50% containment. No structures have been lost to the Powerline Fire as of Friday morning.
Chapter four: Lane County
A wildfire, called the Holiday Farm Fire by officials, started Monday and has burned homes in towns and communities along the McKenzie River, east of Eugene.
According to Inciweb, the fire is estimated to be over 144,000 acres and is 0% contained.
The Register-Guard reports that Lane County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky said Blue River has suffered "catastrophic damage" and lives have likely been lost. On Wednesday, Gov. Brown said the communities of Vida and Blue River were "substantially destroyed."
Chapter five: Tillamook County
Several fires started Monday night in Tillamook because of downed power lines, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
The largest fire started at 10:50 p.m. on Pike Road and had grown to 50 acres by Tuesday morning. Residents were evacuated and a shelter was set up at the County Fairgrounds. Latest evacuation orders
Authorities asked people not to call 911 or the non-emergency line about being able to return to the area. They will advise when it is safe to return.
Chapter six: Lincoln County
Fires in the Echo Mountain complex, off of Highway 18, near Echo Mountain Road, prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices for some residents in Lincoln City and Rose Lodge.
An evacuation site has been set up for residents affected by fires in Lincoln County at the Newport Recreation Center located at 225 SE Avery St.
On Thursday, officials said fire activity was low- creeping and smoldering within the fire perimeter.
The fires have burned over 1,000 acres combined, officials said Wednesday.
Check tripcheck.com for the latest information on road closures.
Chapter seven: Jackson County
The Almeda Fire started in the City of Ashland, and then burned through Talent and Phoenix. Officials believe the fire may have been sparked at a BMX park, KOBI-TV reported.
They also reported one person was found dead near the north side of Ashland.
On Tuesday night, Gov. Brown declared the Almeda Fire burning in Southern Oregon a conflagration which will clear the way for more resources to be sent to fight the fire.
Chapter eight: Douglas County
Douglas County is battling a number of wildfires, the largest being the Archie Creek Fire, which prompted evacuation orders for the entire county.
Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation Order has been issued for all of Idleyld Park and Glide to Little River Road. As well as, all homes, cabins, recreation sites and the lodge at Diamond Lake, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuation Order is in place for residents of Sutherlin, OR living on the south side of Nonpareil Road from Plat K Road east to Banks Creek. This includes Fraser Canyon and all other side streets to the east to Banks Creek.
The rest of Douglas County is at a Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation Order.
Evacuated residents affected by fires in Douglas County can go to the American Red Cross Temporary Evacuation Point at the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 2110 Frear Street, Roseburg.
Chapter nine: Southwest Washington
The Big Hollow Fire is burning near Cougar, Washington. It's estimate to have burned about 12,050 acres, according to InciWeb.
Fire officials say the current focus is on keeping fire fighters and the public safe and say visitors should avoid the area.
The Gifford Pinchot National Forest is developing closure orders for southwestern portions of the forest, including campgrounds, day use areas, wilderness areas and all forest roads and trails in the area.
Some areas are under Level 1 (Be Ready) and Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation orders due to the Big Hollow Fire. See the evacuation map here.