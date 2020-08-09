Live updates: 800,000 acres burned, 500,000 under evacuation orders in historic Oregon wildfires

As of Friday, 38 active wildfires had burned more than 800,000 acres throughout the state.

There have been at least three deaths due to fires burning in the state.

Emergency personnel in Oregon say an estimated 500,000 people statewide are under evacuation orders because of wildfires and they expect that number to grow. As of 5:15 a.m. Thursday, 38 active wildfires had burned more than 800,000 acres throughout the state, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard

Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to major wildfires, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to assist local firefighters.

Chapter one : Clackamas County

County officials have declared a state of emergency as several active wildfires in the county, including the Riverside Fire, have led to evacuations. All of the county is under some level of evacuation.

At 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners enacted a curfew in all areas of Clackamas County. From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., no people other than those working in life and property saving activities (or civilian employees at night-shift jobs) may be out on the streets and public places. The curfew does not apply to first responders and community members working to relocate during the wildfire evacuations.

Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said the fires are a "huge concern for life safety."

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that all of Molalla was under a Level 3 alert as evacuations had been expanded. Oregon City, Canby and Sandy were upgraded to Level 2.

Authorities encouraged people in Sandy and the surrounding area to evacuate if possible despite being in a Level 2 order in order to help reduce traffic in the event the city moves to Level 3.

On Thursday afternoon, many firefighters disengaged from the Riverside Fire, in the Mt. Hood National Forest, for two hours due to dangerous fire activity. Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters had "re-engaged" with the mega-fire. The fire was continuing to grow and moved an additional four miles down the Clackamas River corridor towards the communities of Estacada and Springwater. By Thursday morning, it had grown to 120,000 acres.

Fire officials at both the county and state level said Thursday that they expect the Riverside Fire to merge with the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County, which was reported at 182,000 acres Thursday.

Late Thursday night, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it had authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Riverside Fire.

