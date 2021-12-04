Longview's Lee Livesay lands monster limit for Bassmaster Elite win

His Sunday catch was 42 pounds, 3 ounces (third largest five-fish limit in Elite history), pushing his four-day weight total to 112-5.

QUITMAN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from April 12, 2021.

Lee Livesay, a Texas pro from Longview and Lake Fork guide, hauled in a monster limit on Sunday to rally and capture the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Fork.

His Sunday catch was 42 pounds, 3 ounces (third largest five-fish limit in Elite history), pushing his four-day weight total to 112-5.

Along with his second Elite trophy — his first came last fall at Chickamauga Lake (Tennessee) — Livesay won a first-place prize of $100,000.

“I have no words right now, it’s amazing,” he said. “I’ve been around them, but I haven’t caught any big ones all week; I just survived. Everything just worked out and it never goes like that.”