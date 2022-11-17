x
Loaded handgun found in Hughes Springs High School student's car

The district said the student is being dealt with appropriately in accordance with state law.

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — A loaded handgun was found inside a Hughes Springs High School student's locked vehicle Thursday morning. 

Hughes Springs ISD said in a statement that the gun was found during a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler. An officer took immediate possession of the handgun.

The district said the student is being dealt with appropriately in accordance with state law. No other information will be released about the student due to confidentiality. 

"Please encourage your children to report any suspicious activity to an appropriate adult immediately," the statement read. "If you see something - say something!"

