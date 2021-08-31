Loaded handgun found in student's car at Hughes Spring High School

The student is currently being dealt with in accordance with Texas law.

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — A loaded handgun was found inside a student's locked car on Tuesday, August 31, Hughes Spring High School is reporting.

The gun was found at 2:10 p.m. during a random search conducted by a drug dog and handler.

Both the handler and the school officer took possession of the gun immediately.

Due to confidentially, the student's name will not be released. The student is currently being dealt with in accordance with Texas law.