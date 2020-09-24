Local activist reacts to Breonna Taylor case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday afternoon that only one former Louisville police officer, Brett Hankinson, has been charged.

It's been more than six months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her home by police.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday afternoon that only one former Louisville police officer, Brett Hankinson, has been charged. However, the charges are not directly related to Taylor's death.

For local activist Kierra Green, who helped organize Black Lives Matter protests in Tyler, the charges brought forward are not enough.

"Here we are, way past March, way past the point of something should have been done and we're still waiting for justice," Green said.

After conducting the investigation, Cameron says his office determined that the other two officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were justified in their use of force because Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, fired first.

"The use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves," Cameron said. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms. Breonna Taylor's death."

Cameron shared new information that had not previously been made public. It's been said police officers broke down her door while executing a no-knock warrant. Cameron now says his office determined that officers did knock before entering the premises.

"I believe that conducting a top to bottom review of the search warrant process is necessary to determine if changes are required," Cameron said.

Even though Green is not satisfied, she's glad Hankinson had charges brought against him.

"'I do think this is a start," Green said. "But it doesn't mean like, hey, you know, we're starting to progress and then we just stop here. There needs to be some kind of conclusion."