TYLER — The shooting at Thousand Oaks, California, was at a western dance hall during a college event. The bar is similar in nature to "Cowboys" in Tyler, which hosts a night on Thursday for college age students.

"There's only so much that you can do if someone has the intention of coming in and causing harm you know they're going to find a way to do that the only thing we can try to do is minimize what happens," Cowboys owner, Tim LeGrand, said.

LeGrand has operated bars in Tyler for about 30 years. While he has not seen an incident like the one at Thousand Oaks at one of his bars, he still has safety measures in place such as only have one entrance.

"One of the things is that everyone is you know is screened at the front door," LeGrand said. "You know if they come in and we feel that they're intoxicated then they never make it past the door."

LeGrand also said he hires off duty police officers from Arp to work as security.

"They're always on the move so and we're watching for you know people acting a little off kilter for whatever reason," LeGrand said.

The dance hall also has multiple exits at the front and back of the building in case people need get out quickly.

"With these college kids now unfortunately they're growing up with this being a regular occurrence in work place and school and things like that," LeGrand said.

But he hopes that Cowboys will stay a place for people to dance and forget their worries.

