HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, 24-year-old Darrell Gene Blankenship, III, of Tool, was found dead in a roadside ditch near the Sky Country Subdivision.

Authorities received a call from a passerby just before 9 a.m.

Hillhouse says the body was sent to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office is being aided by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney.

The investigation remains ongoing.