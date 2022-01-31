Kilgore's Skeeter boats earns global recognition

Yamaha of Japan awards local store for overall best presentation of activities at facility

KILGORE, Texas — Editor's Note: Above video from Dec. 2021.

Skeeter Performance Fishing Boats in Kilgore is celebrating global recognition it received from its parent company, Yamaha of Japan. Skeeter boats has been a part of the company since 1996.

"For the past several years, Yamaha-owned marine companies participate in a global meeting" called the Global Marine Monozukuri Conference, information from Skeeter says. The best translation for that word, said Jeff Stone, senior vice president and general manager at Skeeter, is "manufacturing with craftsmanship."

Skeeter began participating in the global conference in 2016, and for 2021 received the Grand Award, recognizing the company for the overall best presentation of activities at its facility. The conference for 2021 took place in a series of Zoom meetings.