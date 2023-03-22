Convenience store 10 feet too close to school to sell alcohol

The council voted 5-1, Mayor Don Warren was the only one who voted for in favor of the business.

TYLER, Texas — An under construction convenience store in Tyler won't be allowed to sell beer or wine because of a City of Tyler Council vote Wednesday morning.

The council voted no because the TABC rules says any business that sells alcohol has to be at least 300 feet away from a school. Bell Elementary is 290 feet away from the store.

"It’s only the Bell Elementary that’s in question and I understand that we’re talking about ten feet, but the ordinance does have a number and that number is 300," said Tyler City Councilman Brad Curtis.

10 feet – a measurement that meant everything to a business operator who appealed a decision preventing him from selling alcohol in his store.

The city has granted exemptions to local businesses in the past.

"I can think of...there was a restaurant down Cork, was too close to a school. We granted one after another that we have given people the right to sell beer and wine," Warren said. "I think we have set a precedent of having tolerance and not just saying, 'we’re ten feet short, we’re not getting it.'"

A precedent that could change the course of future businesses coming to Tyler.

"What does the future hold? I don’t know. But I think it’s very important for an applicant to know what that distance requirement is and if there’s an adjustment that can be made," Warren said.