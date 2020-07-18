Local businesses chime in on alcohol 'to-go' sales

"Being able to have to-go has definitely helped us to stay afloat."

While the pandemic has changed several industries in different ways, one that seems to be a positive change is the “to-go” laws allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol for carryout.

For some businesses this is the first time they’ve been allowed to do so, but for others it’s something they’ve been doing for years.

“We find a lot of people don't know that we can sell beer to-go, they didn't even know that it was an option,” owner of ETX Brewing Company, Annie Gilstrap, said. “And other people we find out they come in, they have no idea that we serve food.”

Serving food has been how ETX Brewing Company and another Tyler business, Flavors, have been able to sell drinks for carryout for the past few years. It’s something Flavors owner Courtney Esteen says has helped during COVID-19.

"Being able to have to-go has definitely helped us to stay afloat,” he said.

Neither of the two have closed at all during the pandemic because they’ve focused on their food sales.

“During the complete shutdown, we transitioned into a food truck selling food and beer,” Gilstrap explained.

Flavors kept its doors open completely and worked to promote its food.

"We pretty much focused on New Orleans cuisine," Esteen said. “We’ve got the crawfish nachos, fried boudin balls and some daquiri product.”

Advocacy group, Texas Restaurant Association, is working to make the expansion of alcohol to-go permanent. The group plans to present a bill at the 2021 Texas Legislative session, something Esteen says is interesting to think about. “I do think that a lot of people want things more to go," he said.