Concerns rise from local businesses in downtown Tyler following the new courthouse project

We’re hearing from business owners in downtown Tyler – who are worried the construction will have an impact on their bottom line.

TYLER, Texas — The new courthouse project is going to be a major change for downtown Tyler but it’s not happening right away.

Officials tell say construction will begin in 2024. When it does get underway, local businesses like Don Juan’s which is right across the street, are anticipating the kind of impact this will have on them.

Restaurant manager of Don Juan said parking is already limited in downtown. The courthouse project could mean less space, at east in the short term.

"Let's just hope where we're able to sustain the damages, there is going to cost us on the first couple of years," Angel Alfaro, manager at Don Juan's said.

Smith County officials said they still have a lot of planning to do. County judge Neal Franklin said the new courthouse will be something special in downtown Tyler.

"I think it'll be a real benefit to the community," Franklin said.

Although the manager of Don Juan has some concerns about the construction, he supports the project. Security is at the top of the list for Smith County officials.