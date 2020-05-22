Many essential small businesses have suffered from COVID-19 restrictions, and funeral homes are one of the hardest-hit.

Khadijah Anderson and her husband, Joshua Anderson, own and run Rosewood Funeral Home in Longview. She says that attendance limitations have caused many to scale down the services for their loved ones which not only affected their business, but also those who are mourning.



"The grieving families or affected directly because there was a limit of 10 people on each social gathering which means the larger families were not able to have all of their loved ones come in to say goodbye," Khadijah said.



She says more people are opting for cremation and graveside services over traditional funerals with caskets, viewings and funeral services.

The couple also owns Midnight Express Limousine Service that has been almost completely shut down during the stay at home orders, missing out on prom season and many weddings.

"As you can see how a lot of the cars are parked because there’s simply just not a demand for them," Joshua said.

Still, they asked East Texans to abide by social distancing and gathering limits and to continue wearing masks.