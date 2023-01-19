King's Academy announces head of school has passed away

According to a Facebook post from the King's Academy Christian School, the school announced the passing of their head of school Dr. Wayne McEntire.

TYLER, Texas — The head of school from a Christian academy in Tyler has passed away.

The academy's post said "Please pray, Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind."

McEntire began his career in education at the age of 28 teaching Bible at a highs school in Houston. Over the years he has take on a variety of roles in education such as a teacher, principal, and a pastor in church staff positions. He had a degree in theology and religious education from Louisiana College, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

McEntire leaves behind a wife, five children, and four grandchildren.