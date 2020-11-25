Local church continues annual tradition of preparing Thanksgiving dinner for those in need

Hope on the Streets, which usually helps the unsheltered and homeless populations in Tyler, hosted their annual Thanksgiving on the Streets event.

TYLER, Texas — Over 100 people gathered under the Gentry Parkway bridge in Tyler on Monday night to receive clothes and a warm meal for Thanksgiving that they may not be celebrating anywhere else.

Hope on the Streets, a church ministry that gathers under the bridge at Gentry weekly, hosted the event titled Thanksgiving on the Street to help the area homeless population ahead of the holiday.

Volunteers from the Tyler Biker Church and Calvary Commission created a food line and served a full Thanksgiving meal to the public. The service drew both faithful attenders and bystanders alike.

“I know they try to give out clothes, food and things like that. I’m not in such a great position right now, so it kind of drew me to this spot right here,” bystander Isaia Cornelio said. “I just got here, I drove by and decided to stop. They try to help out people less fortunate around here.”