Tyler church teaches families about faith, cowboy lifestyle through rodeo

An East Texas church hosts their annual Playday Saddle Series, a competition where participants of all ages show their skills to win a prized saddle.

TYLER, Texas — Rodeos are back in season with plenty of East Texans getting back on their horses. In Tyler, the Cross Brand Cowboy Church is back in their arena to teach more people about faith and the cowboy lifestyle.

Day two of the CBCC’s Playday Saddle Series began Sunday with a prayer and immediately followed by young riders giving their best performances.

"I love the barrel race here," participant Kaedyn Kenner said. "I'm not always here to win it, I just ended up doing it. Everybody here is so nice and it's a great place. They get great messages."

Cross Brand Cowboy Church, a non-denominational house of worship, provides those messages with a cowboy lifestyle.

"The cowboy generation is kind of a dying breed and so we’re just trying to get people interested in it," Playday Team Leader Amber Greene said.

This saddle series aims to teach people faith along with how to giddy on up and win a special prize.

"We give away saddles in this playday series, and when it goes from little kids all the way up to grown adults," Greene said. "They're all competing for saddles."

Custom saddles are earned through tough training and building a relationship with the rider's horse. Another important aspect is building a relationship with family.

"Sunday's our family time," parent and participant Debra Taylor said. "Time to worship the Lord and it's also time spent with family. It's very important you get to talk with your children on different levels that you may not know that they're struggling in. It's important to be involved."

Involved with practicing and teaching, Kenner said she practices around two to three hours.

"Practice makes perfect, but no one's perfect," she said.

The next day to watch or participate will be next month followed by a banquet where several age groups will receive their prized saddle.