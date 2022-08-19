Local college students facing costlier rent, limited choices for housing

Students seeking greater independence said the cost of moving off-campus remains high.

TYLER, Texas — For students making the transition toward living on their own, the journey can be a thrill.

Freshman like Tiffany Doty took the traditional route of signing up for on-campus housing out of convenience and social interest.

"Its cheaper because I live an hour away, but I also want the full experience," Doty said.

For students attending UT Tyler, the on-campus experience involves five choices when it comes to student residency: Ornelas Hall, Patriot Village, University Pines, Liberty Landing or Victory Village.

Andrew Pettee, assistant vice president/dean of students, said housing units include one to four bedroom options with flexibility for students who make requests.

"If you wanted a single room but you weren't able to it get at the front of the year, we can adjust," Pettee said. "It's a service that we provide to our students to make sure they're at a place and environment they're going to thrive."

However, some students choose to branch out beyond campus quarters, exploring options nearby.

"Going into (my) third year, I really wanted to be independent," said student Diego Flores.

For Flores, living off-campus came with a higher price tag.

"A lot of apartment complexes ask you to have two to three times of what the rent is," Flores said. "So, if you're not making enough money, its very hard to find an apartment."

For some students, that means asking a parent or guardian to help foot the bill by acting as a cosigner on the lease.

"I'm blessed to have (my mom) sign for me. A lot of people won't do that for their kids." said Peyton Potts, who is still on the search for a place to live.

"It has been really difficult," Potts added. "I waited last minute. Some places aren't taking students."

Students suggested anyone struggling to make ends meet to give living with roommates a try. They also say that although on-campus housing may have a stricter set of rules, it is a safer and cost-effective alternative.