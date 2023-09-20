Local company's donation to pay for construction of more Longview bus shelters

Scorching summer temperatures prompted a local company to help offer relief for people waiting for Longview Transit buses.

RDM Management, the parent company of all the Jucys brand of restaurants, approached Longview Transit earlier this year about donating money to place additional shelters at stops that didn't have one. The City Council will consider the approximately $100,000 donation at its meeting Thursday. The donation will fund the installation of six shelters.

"As Longview experienced high temperatures this summer, we noticed many were sitting and waiting for public transit in the summer heat, and our hearts were moved to help," said company owner Debbie Maxey in a statement. "A few years back, we joined the city of Longview to refurbish and cover the bus stop near our Jucys Hamburgers on Gilmer Road, and it was a very rewarding experience.