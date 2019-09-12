TYLER, Texas —

Around 60 volunteers worked with The Salvation Army to build 150 bicycles for children Saturday morning.

"They assemble it all they check everything for specs, they have a roll-through kind of a Q and A where they checked everything again, put air in the tires and they're ready for the kiddos," said Andy Kutach, President of Fresh Racing.

The bikes built are all different sizes including tricycles, no more than 2' tall, to bikes for teenagers. All of the bikes are going to be donated to kids in Smith County.

Kutach says many of the volunteers are part of the East Texas cycling community and for them being able to help kids get the chance to have their own bike is very rewarding.

"This is our passion. So for us to come out here and build bikes together," said Kutach. "You know, it's not work for us. So this is something that we look forward to every December."

The bike build is part of The Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program which provides gifts to over 2,000 children and seniors in Tyler and Smith County.