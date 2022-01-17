x
Local disc golf tournament raises funds for East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas — Players of all levels endured the windy Texas weather on Saturday at the 17th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament in support of the East Texas Food Bank.

Debbie Isham, Tyler special events coordinator, said she helped start the Ice Bowl with local business owner Lance Lawrence.

With the game of disc golf, the city and participants are able to “give back to the community,” Isham said, as the event benefits the East Texas Food Bank.

