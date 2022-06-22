Keeping it Cool: Children learn to swim just in time for summer

Local instructor teaches safety for kids around the pool.

TYLER, Texas — The heat has been around for a while now, but the official start of summer has just begun. With that also comes an influx of pool days and events with friends and family. However, it also turns into some of the most dangerous days for young children.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4. In addition, 87 percent of those fatalities occur at home pools.

Kim Utley is an instructor for ISR of East Texas. Her goal is to make sure that children can stay safe around water by teaching them valuable safety lessons.

"Our goal for our students is if they ever reach the water alone or have an aquatic emergency, that they have the skills that they need to survive that accident," Utley said.

Utley teaches lessons to kids ranging from 6 months to 6 years of age. "Miss Kim" is teaching them to stay above the water by first floating on their backs. This provides extra time that could potentially save their lives.

She said that most of the accidents around the pool occur during events where nobody is watching the child, allowing for potential accidents.

"And all the adults always think that somebody else is watching the kids, and nobody is watching the kids. Mom thinks dad is, dad thinks mom is," Utley said. "Nobody has their eyes on them, and they end up having an accident. And by the time they find them it’s too late."