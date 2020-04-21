LONGVIEW, Texas — No matter who you are, navigating the coronavirus crisis can be overwhelming and confusing.

That's also true for the senior citizens in our families.

Kristen J. Ishihara and Chris Parker are local elder law attorneys with Ross & Shoalmire, and with so much uncertainty right now, they have some advice on what our elders need in the way of paperwork in case they need to go to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out our Senior Source video above and for more information, visit Ross & Shoalmire.